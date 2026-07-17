Blurred Pipelines
Economy Issue #107
Welcome back! Diego here filling in for Emily to break down the week’s Economy news, though I may need help explaining current soup and cheese prices in Turkey.
Fortunately, the Trade Ministry is investigating extreme price hikes, like a döner kebab in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar that was reportedly going for 3,000 TL (64 USD). Protect ya net worth!
In this week’s edition:
Turkey’s pipeline disputes from Cyprus to Iraq
Karahan, Şimşek set the stage for rate decision
Canada-Turkey free trade talks loading
International cash flow monitor
This week’s stat round-up