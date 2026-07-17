Welcome back! Diego here filling in for Emily to break down the week’s Economy news, though I may need help explaining current soup and cheese prices in Turkey.

Fortunately, the Trade Ministry is investigating extreme price hikes, like a döner kebab in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar that was reportedly going for 3,000 TL (64 USD). Protect ya net worth!

In this week’s edition:

Turkey’s pipeline disputes from Cyprus to Iraq Karahan, Şimşek set the stage for rate decision Canada-Turkey free trade talks loading International cash flow monitor This week’s stat round-up

Turkish VP Cevdet Yılmaz and TRNC PM Ünal Üstel agreed to build a natural gas pipeline between Turkey and North Cyprus. Source

Outer Borus: Turkey’s pipeline disputes from Cyprus to Iraq