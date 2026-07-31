Oil Be There For You
Economy Issue #109
Some bakeries apparently stopped offering delivery because this week’s news cycle included a Samsun waiter who carries 100 loaves of bread every day—by hand—to his restaurant. Prophet or profit margin? Someone get this man a cart …
Welcome back! Diego here once more with the lira-cal scripture before Emily’s resurrection.
In this week’s edition:
Turkey-Iraq pipeline talks ongoing, oil flowing
How the new US tariffs impact Turkey
International cash flow monitor
This week’s stat round-up