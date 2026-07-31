Some bakeries apparently stopped offering delivery because this week’s news cycle included a Samsun waiter who carries 100 loaves of bread every day—by hand—to his restaurant. Prophet or profit margin? Someone get this man a cart …

Welcome back! Diego here once more with the lira-cal scripture before Emily’s resurrection.

In this week’s edition:

Turkey-Iraq pipeline talks ongoing, oil flowing How the new US tariffs impact Turkey International cash flow monitor This week’s stat round-up

Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi and Erdoğan whisper-shout the “Friends” song. Source

Brent and goods system: Turkey-Iraq pipeline talks ongoing, oil flowing