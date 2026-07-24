Tekrar Hold’em
Economy Issue #108
In a marketing masterclass from Bursa, a mobile car wash operator has been cleaning parked vehicles for free—without telling the owners—and posting the now viral videos on Instagram. Spray it forward?
Welcome back! Diego here, holding down the fort while Emily forages in the wild.
In this week’s edition:
Central Bank holds rates, warns of inflation risks
Why the Haluk Levent investigation matters
Polymarket, Kalshi sites banned in anti-gambling sweep
International cash flow monitor
This week’s stat round-up