In a marketing masterclass from Bursa, a mobile car wash operator has been cleaning parked vehicles for free—without telling the owners—and posting the now viral videos on Instagram. Spray it forward?

Welcome back! Diego here, holding down the fort while Emily forages in the wild.

In this week’s edition:

Central Bank holds rates, warns of inflation risks Why the Haluk Levent investigation matters Polymarket, Kalshi sites banned in anti-gambling sweep International cash flow monitor This week’s stat round-up

Central Bank Gov. Fatih Karahan is playing the hand he’s been dealt. Source