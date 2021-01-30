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Written by journalists based in the country, Turkey recap breaks down all the major news stories and provides links to noteworthy articles with two weekly newsletters:

A politics and foreign affairs recap on Thursdays A business and economy recap on Fridays

In addition, we produce podcasts and high-quality, original, on-the-ground reporting from around the country to highlight developments you won’t find in other English-language coverage.

For those who want more, we also offer a suite of news tracking tools, including timelines, calendars and This day in Turkey to help you monitor events in Turkey with context.

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About us

Turkey recap is an independent, reader-supported newsletter that helps people make sense of the fast-paced Turkey news cycle.

Written by journalists inside the country, Turkey recap breaks down complex developments with clarity, brevity and levity so readers can better understand what matters and save time.

We launched our flagship newsletter in 2019 and have since expanded with in-depth reports, analysis, podcasts and Turkish-language coverage at studyorecap.com.

Based in Ankara and Istanbul, core team members include Yıldız Yazıcıoğlu, Hilmi Hacaloğlu, Gözde Ocak, Demet Şöhret, Emily Rice Johnson and Diego Cupolo, who co-founded the platform with Raziye Akkoç.

Turkey recap is an affiliate of the Global Forum for Media Development and we aim to produce balanced, trustworthy news coverage that strengthens local media by supporting journalists in Turkey.

For more information, feedback or pitches, contact us: info@turkeyrecap.com.

Ask us anything

Our manifesto

“Fact, used as propaganda, is all but impossible to disentangle from the politics of its original transmission.” — Timothy Snyder, Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin

At Turkey recap, we believe the world is this way for a reason—perhaps many—and journalists must help people understand the present moment through facts, not persuasion.

We serve the public interest by relaying events and official statements with relevant context and fact-based analysis so readers can reach their own conclusions.

In contrast, propaganda selects a conclusion and builds a path for readers to get there, often by manipulating information to serve political and/or private interests.

Separating facts from ideology has been a challenge throughout history. Failing to do so, we believe, causes irreversible damage and corrodes the foundations of civic discourse.

After decades in mainstream newsrooms, we’ve learned that operating firmly independent media requires not only a journalistic process that represents all sides of a story but also a business model aligned with delivering trustworthy information to the public.

Our mission is to produce balanced, verified and clear Turkey news coverage in both the English and Turkish languages. To achieve that, we’re creating self-sustaining digital platforms accountable only to our readers—free of political influence and financial support from special interest groups.

Turkey recap is independent because it is reader-supported. Each contribution is deeply appreciated and helps us keep developing our coverage, while proving that fact-based media models can thrive in the digital age.

Our code of ethics

Online, all information looks the same. Live news and lies passing as news arrive as equals in synonymous social media frames. Digital media has flattened the playing field, removing the costs that once barred or exposed low-value productions. Now everyone looks legit on Substack, Spotify, TikTok or whatever comes next.

We’re told it’s the democratization of information, and there are upsides to this. But, as we all know, there are also downsides when anyone can claim to be a journalist, and any company can claim to make news—especially if well-financed by private interests.

So, in this media moment, what’s the difference between an influencer, a propagandist and a journalist? We get this question a lot and the answer is simple: Transparency.

Journalists disclose conflicts of interest and sponsorships. They are also transparent about their financing and business practices. Influencers don’t have to disclose anything about their income sources while propagandists deflect or avoid such inquiries.

A more complete answer is that journalism operates under a code of ethics. It’s a profession and, when done professionally, it’s a systematic process of collecting and distributing verified information about current events in the public interest.

The Turkey recap code of ethics fully adheres to international media industry standards established by the Society of Professional Journalists.

The SPJ code of ethics guides our core principles—applicable to all staff and freelance contributors—and the following points represent our stances on additional issues in this digital media era:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Turkey recap contributors do not use AI to generate text or fact-check news content. We believe journalists must write their own damn text, and accountability for errors rests solely with the people who publish them.

That said, Turkey recap contributors do use AI for assistance in editorial tasks, such as translation, transcription, research and grammar checks—a standard practice in many newsrooms, according to a November 2025 Reuters Institute survey.

Multimedia AI use

Our visual, audio and video content is made with Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva and Riverside, all of which use integrated AI tools for image, video, audio and transcript production. Regardless, no multimedia news output can be augmented to misrepresent the original content.

Conflicts of interest

If a Turkey recap contributor has a real or perceived conflict of interest—including financial or personal—they must disclose it to our editorial staff and also to our audience in every report where the conflict of interest is relevant.

Paid content, ads and sponsorships

We don’t produce paid content. Our news coverage is guided and produced solely by our editorial team and is independent of special interest influence and financing. In cases where ads or sponsorships are present in our news products, the ads or sponsorships will be clearly labeled as such.

Funding transparency

Core funding for Turkey recap comes from reader subscriptions. Additional funding from non-governmental institutions finances some of our reporting projects, which are labeled as beneficiaries of financial support.

Our Turkish-language website, Stüdyo recap, benefits from capacity-building grants from non-governmental democracy endowments on a project basis.

In all funding scenarios, Turkey recap maintains an absolute editorial firewall, meaning no institutional funder, grant-maker or private subscriber has any influence over our story selection, editorial decisions or news output.

Representative sourcing

There are at least three sides to every story: the narrative, the counter-narrative and what’s actually going on. Our news reporting aims to represent all relevant actors.

Reported feature stories must include at least one female source and at least one attempt to obtain comments from relevant state or government officials.

All news output must aim for diversity and gender balance in sources to the fullest possible degree with the understanding that state officials will most often decline to comment (which we include in our reporting).

In case it needs to be said: We don’t pay for sources or information.

Anonymous sources

Turkey recap collects news from a variety of sources. Because of the political climate in Turkey, many sources don’t want to be identified. We grant anonymity under two conditions:

When there is a defined security risk When a source is vetted, credible and has direct knowledge of the subject matter being covered, but cannot divulge information under their official capacity.

In both cases, Turkey recap editors can request source identities for verification purposes.

Copyright

We don’t plagiarize. Turkey recap contributors link to original news sources whenever possible and we expect the same from people using our work.

Corrections

Accountability means admitting when we are wrong. If a Turkey recap contributor makes a factual error, we will swiftly correct the reporting and add a clear, transparent correction notice to the original text explaining what was changed and why.

Discrimination policy

Turkey recap has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of discrimination or hate speech in news output and between colleagues.

Hate speech expressed in political rhetoric within news reports must be clearly labeled as discriminatory. For example, as anti-refugee, anti-LGBT, etc.

We are not a PR company

We don’t favor any political party or special interest. We are not a PR company.

Public figures and politicians cannot review quotes before publication. We are not a PR company.