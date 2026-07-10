Turkey’s S-400 dilemma and NATO summit takeaways with Soli Özel

Ankara’s NATO summit is over and Turkey is expected to sell its Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems today, according to a pro-government columnist at the Hürriyet newspaper.

The move could pave the way for the US congress to lift sanctions on Turkey and eventually facilitate the nation’s return to the F-35 fighter jet program, from which it was removed due to its 2019 acquisition of the S-400s.

Political scientist Soli Özel joined Recap radio to outline the significance of a potential S-400 sale, what that means for Turkey’s F-35 prospects and how this could impact the regional power balance with Greece and Israel.

Also discussed are the main takeaways from this week’s NATO summit, what the Turkish government sought to achieve by hosting the event and how all this serves Turkey’s long-standing drive for “strategic autonomy.”

Note: This podcast was recorded at 10:30 am Turkey time on Friday, July 10.

Referenced in this talk:

S400’ler üçüncü ülkeye gidiyor, satış bugün netleşecek (Hürriyet)

Netanyahu warns US could ‘destroy’ Mideast power balance as Trump floats F-35 jet sale to Turkey (France24)

The Ankara Corral (Turkey recap)

Quest for Autonomy: History, Geopolitics and Ideology in Turkish Foreign Policy (Institut Montaigne)

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